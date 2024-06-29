4 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Coweta County

article

Four people are dead in Coweta County after what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded to a residence on Crabapple Court shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday after receiving multiple E-911 calls.

Deputies found two bodies in the driveway of the home and one body in the doorway. A male was seen running inside the residence and then a gunshot was heard, according to the sheriff's office.

Coweta County SWAT was activated and responded to the scene. The residence was secured and a fourth body was located inside the home.

At this time, it appears that this was a murder-suicide. CCSO's Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.

No names will be released until notification of family has been made.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.