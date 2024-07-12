4 of 10 minors flown to Atlanta in critical condition after Bibb County chase

article

Four juveniles were airlifted to Atlanta in critical condition after a crash in a stolen vehicle on Thursday in Bibb County, according to the sheriff's office.

Early Thursday morning, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly responded to a call about a vehicle break-in on Lamar Road. The deputies were told that a 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer had been stolen around 4 a.m.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle soon after on Napier Avenue. When they attempted to stop the Trail Blazer, the driver, 17-year-old Jakhori Jamal Woolfolk, refused to comply and sped away, initiating a pursuit. The chase continued onto Mercer University Drive, where a Georgia State Patrol unit performed a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to collide with a utility pole at the intersection of Mercer University Drive and Burton Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

Following the crash, Woolfolk attempted to run away but was quickly apprehended. Ten passengers were found inside the Trail Blazer, all juveniles. Among them was 17-year-old Yakerria Jones, who required immediate medical attention and was later reported to be stable.

Jakhori Jamal Woolfolk (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The other passengers were extracted from the vehicle and transported to the hospital for evaluation. Four of the juveniles, aged 11 to 14, were critically injured and had to be airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. An 11-year-old male remained at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three juveniles, aged 12, 13, and 14, were transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and entering an auto. Woolfolk was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with theft by receiving stolen property (AUTO).

The incident is currently under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.