39-year-old Mableton man walking on sidewalk killed by hit-and-run driver

The Brief A pedestrian, 39-year-old Roy Mattox, was killed in a hit-and-run on South Gordon Road in Austell. The driver fled the scene after striking Mattox, who was walking on the sidewalk. Cobb County Police are investigating and urging anyone with information to come forward.



Cobb County police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Sunday night.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating the incident, which occurred on March 2 around 8:05 p.m. on South Gordon Road, east of Shady Ridge Lane, in Austell.

According to the initial investigation, 39-year-old Roy Mattox of Mableton was walking westbound on the sidewalk when a westbound vehicle veered off the road and struck him. The impact sent Mattox onto a nearby embankment. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Mattox was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. His family has been notified.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved to contact the Cobb County Police Department as the investigation continues.