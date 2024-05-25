34-year-old woman shot multiple times on Parkway Drive NE Friday night

Atlanta police responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Parkway Drive NE around 9:22 p.m. May 24.

Officers arrived and found a 34-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers at the scene detained a possible suspect. Investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the information released is preliminary and may change as new details emerge.