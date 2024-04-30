3 women wanted in Atlanta for $1.4K Nike store theft

article

Atlanta police are looking for 3 women who stole $1,400 worth of merchandise from a store on Ponce De Leon Avenue NE.

Police say the 3 thieves walked into a Nike store at 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE on April 1 and walked out without paying for the merchandise they took.

That address belongs to Ponce City Market.

Atlanta police officers responded to the store at approximately 5:34 p.m.