3 women wanted in Atlanta for $1.4K Nike store theft
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for 3 women who stole $1,400 worth of merchandise from a store on Ponce De Leon Avenue NE.
Police say the 3 thieves walked into a Nike store at 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE on April 1 and walked out without paying for the merchandise they took.
That address belongs to Ponce City Market.
Atlanta police officers responded to the store at approximately 5:34 p.m.
