3 tornadoes touched down on New Year's Day in Georgia, National Weather Service reports

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes tore through Georgia on New Year’s Day.

Survey crews took a look at two locations in Monroe County and one in Crawford County that indicated a possible tornado on radar during Friday’s storm and confirmed all three had short-lived tornados touchdown.

The first happened around 2:18 p.m. about 5.8 miles northwest of Roberta in Crawford County. The 100-yard wide tornado stayed on the ground for about two minutes traveling just under a mile packing winds of about 75 mph, making it an EF-0. It picked back up again about 3.5 miles west-southwest of Musella.

The tornado downed multiple trees along Hopewell Road West and Taylor Road. It also caused part of the roof of a home to come off. No one was injured.

About 25 minutes later, in southwest Monroe County around 2:35 p.m., an EF-0, measuring 150-yards wide, touched down about 7.8 miles east-northeast of Culloden. Again the tornado stayed on the ground for about two minutes traveling about 1.2 miles, picking up about 9 miles east-northeast of Culloden.

Trees along Treadwell Road just before Rogers Church Road were downed. And less than a dozen structures saw some damage from the storm including a garage that was completely destroyed.

Crews clear Highway 18 and Highway 87 in Monroe County after a severe storm moved on Jan. 1, 2021. (Monroe County Emergency Services)

About 14 minutes later, around 2:51 p.m., an EF-1 tornado packing winds of 95 mph touched down about 7.9 miles east-southeast of Forsyth. The 200-yard-wide tornado stayed on the ground for about four minutes traveling about 3.5 miles before picking up about 5.7 miles south-southeast of Juliette.

The eastern Monroe County tornado showed up with a debris signature of Doppler radar. The survey found that the damage started around Rumble Road and Dames Ferry Road, where multiple trees were found snapped and uprooted. A mobile home was also tossed on its side during the storm. The path of damage ended near U.S. Highway 23/GA-87, just north of the Dames Ferry Road intersection.

A mobile home was toppled over after a severe storm moved through Monroe County, Georgia on Jan. 1, 2021. (Monore County Sheriff’s Office)

No one was seriously injured during that tornado, but officials reported the resident inside the mobile home that flipped on its side had to be rescued.

