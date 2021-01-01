Mobile home toppled, trees downed after tornado warning in Monroe County

article

A mobile home was turned on its side trapping a woman inside after a severe storm moving through Monroe County prompted a Tornado Warning on New Year’s Day.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Monroe and Jones counties around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The storm was moving northeast at about 40 mph and had a radar indicated tornado in the storm.

Authorities soon after reported a tornado on the ground moving towards Interstate 75 between Forsyth and Boilingbroke.

A mobile home was toppled over after a severe storm moved through Monroe County, Georgia on Jan. 1, 2021. (Monore County Sheriff’s Office)

The Monore County Sheriff’s Office said a woman had to be rescued from a mobile home after she became trapped inside due to the mobile home tipping on its side.

A mobile home was toppled over after a severe storm moved through Monroe County, Georgia on Jan. 1, 2021. (Monore County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said it happened on Dames Ferry Road.

A mobile home was toppled over after a severe storm moved through Monroe County, Georgia on Jan. 1, 2021. (Monroe County Emergency Services)

Officials said they were able to successfully pull the woman from the home and that she didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

A mobile home was toppled over after a severe storm moved through Monroe County, Georgia on Jan. 1, 2021. (Monroe County Emergency Services​​​​)

Trees around the home were also downed, officials said.

Crews clear Highway 18 and Highway 87 in Monroe County after a severe storm moved on Jan. 1, 2021. (Monroe County Emergency Services)

Deputies said several trees were down after the storm along Highway 18 from mile marker 17 to Highway 87. Crews worked the afternoon to clear the roadways again for motorists.

The National Weather Service also reports there was a roof blown off a home and trees down in Crawford County. Meteorolgoists will have to survey the area to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

_____

