3 teens shot, 1 is dead in drive-by shooting in Powder Springs

Powder Springs police are looking for the gunman who opened fire on three teens on Sunday afternoon, killing one of them.

Neighbors said the teens were walking down Hopkins Court to a local store around 5:45 p.m. when a car drove by and someone inside it opened fire.

"It didn't sound like no firecracker, it was a big boom boom boom, one after the other," said one woman whose car was hit by bullets.

Two 13-year-olds were hurt, their 16-year-old friend, identified by a family member as AJ Kimbrough was killed.

"Kids you see playing in my yard every day this summer. It could have been my son!" said Fredrick Mormant.

Mormant's son goes to Tapp Middle School with the two 13-year-olds. One is still in the hospital, the other was shot in both legs and is now home recovering.

"We was just talking he said it hurt when they shot him and he was blanking to see if it was real or not. Then he was like we got shot y'all and no one was responding," said Fred Mormant.

Police were seen heavily patrolling the neighborhood Tuesday night. No arrests have been made and they have not released a description of the car. Investigators said at this time they don't believe the teens and the gunman knew each other.

"Everybody has their mouth shut like don't snitch, no it's time out for the craziness and that's for real. It has to stop," said Clifton Jay whose daughter goes to school with the younger boys.

