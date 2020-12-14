Police: 1 teen killed, 2 injured in Powder Springs shooting

Powder Springs police are searching for a gunman in the shooting of three teenagers Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Powder Springs Police Department were called to Hopkins Court at around 5:45 p.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found three teens with gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the three boys to local hospitals.

Officials say one teen did not survive his wounds. The other two are being treated for injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

The names of the three victims will not be released, as they are minors.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting and have no description of any possible suspects or vehicles involved in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Powder Springs detectives at 770-9431616 ext. 225, Cobb County police's crimes against persons detectives at 770-499-3945, or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS.

