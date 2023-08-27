Expand / Collapse search
3 people shot and injured in LaGrange Saturday night

Published 
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta

TROUP COUNTY - Three people were shot late Saturday night in LaGrange, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Grady Street and Laurel Ridge Avenue in reference to shots fired at approximately 10:12 p.m. About 10 minutes later, three people who had been injured arrived at WellStar WGMC.

The injured victims were identified as Brittany Ligon, Antwon Alford, and Lavontae Combest. 

Combest and Ligon sustained non-life-threatening injuries and Alford was transported to an area hospital for further care but was in stable condition.

Three other people who were involved in the incident -- Deandre Person, Lamarcus Harris and Anthony Ferrell -- were not injured but sustained property damage.

LaGrange Police did not give a reason for the shooting.

The investigation is active and if anyone has any information regarding this investigation please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.