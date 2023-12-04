3 people dead after Athens man shoots woman, man and himself, police say

Three people are dead after a violent incident shortly before 11 p.m. Dec. 1.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers were dispatched on an aggravated assault call in the 100 block of Massey Lane.

Upon arrival, they found 3 people who had been shot – 26-year-old Juliana Navarnete-Moreno, 20-year-old Hugo Martinez-Cerritos, and 31-year-old Mangell Maivena, all from Athens.

ACCPD says that it appears that Maivena shot Navarnete-Moreno and Martinez-Cerritos before taking his own life after the pair arrived at a resident on Massey Lane in a 2013 Toyota Camry.

Navarnete-Morena was pronounced deceased at the scene and Martinez-Cerritos was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died of those injuries on Dec. 3.

ACCPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.