3 men on the run after brutal attack in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are searching for three men who allegedly beat and robbed a manager at a southwest Atlanta car dealership.

Eric Mills, owner of Team Auto Sales, said the three men came in pretending to be interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork. However, Mills said the men were using the opportunity to plan the attack.

"We later found out they used the paper we gave them to write notes amongst themselves as far as how to and when to attack," Mills said.

Mills said the men made sure the manager was alone and then attacked him.

"A tussle happened, he attempted to fight back. That's when they pulled padlocks on ropes out of their pants, they began to beat him and stomp him," Mills said.

The man was knocked unconscious and that's when the men are seen on surveillance video rummaging through the office and looking in the cabinets.

"When they got whatever they were looking for, they then excited the property and the manager came to and called the police," Mills said.

This dealership has been a part of the southwest Atlanta community for the last eight years.

This is the first time any member of the staff has become victim to violence.

Mills said he wants the three men caught, so they don't do this to anyone else.

"It's probably not their first time, and it probably won't be the last time. Individuals like that, that are cowards, that are reckless, that are careless need to be apprehended," Mills said.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.