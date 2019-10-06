3 killed after crashing into Robins Air Force Base security barrier

Three men are dead after authorities say a man drove through a gate at Robins Air Force Base and crashed into a barrier.

According to officials, it happened Friday night around 9:30 p.m. when the driver went to the Russell Parkway Gate and refused to stop, despite being ordered to by security.

Guards activated the security barrier to keep the vehicle from advancing. The speeding vehicle then hit the barrier.

The driver and a male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators say none of the men were affiliated with the base.

“This is a tragedy which we all feel deeply at Robins Air Force Base. We will thoroughly investigate to determine the facts and circumstances and what can be learned from this tragedy", said 78th Air Base Wing vice commander Col. Katrina Stephens in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the families of those lost.”

They have not released the names of any of the men until families have been notified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.