3 juveniles suffer knife wounds after fight at Brookhaven apartments, police say

Police in Brookhaven are investigating after officers found three juveniles with knife wounds Thursday evening.

Officers were called out to the Royale Apartments in the 3500-block of Buford Highway a little before 9 p.m. Police said the three juveniles were likely injured as part of a larger fight.

Investigators said two of the juveniles appear to be the victims and the third may cut himself during the fight.

No arrests have been made

All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

Two juveniles are in custody. Investigators are working to determine if others were involved.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Charges are pending as the case remains under investigation.

