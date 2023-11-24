3 in custody after Black Friday drive-by shooting in Conyers

Three people are in custody and two others remain at-large after what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Conyers on Black Friday.

The shooting happened around noon along the 1400 block of Rock Hill Drive.

According to Conyers Police, several shots were fired at the residence. No one was hurt. A caller was able to give a description of the suspects and the vehicle they left in. Authorities caught up with the suspects' vehicle during a traffic stop before the occupants took off running. Three of the five suspects, who have not been identified, were found and arrested.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Conyers Police Department.