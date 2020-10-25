Expand / Collapse search
3 dead, 2 injured after multiple car crash in Harris County

By Randy Buffington
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a major car crash that killed 3 and injured 2 others in Harris County.

Traffic investigators say the crash took place Sunday morning at 12239 FM 529 at Fairview.

According to HSCO, the crash occurred when Ford F-150 made a left in front of a sedan travelling Westbound on 529. 

The driver of the sedan was the lone survivor in the vehicle, 3 passengers passed away.

The driver of the F-150 was ejected from the vehicle and is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Downtown.

Deputies are asking drivers to stay clear of the area.