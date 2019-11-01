3 children recovering after being hit by car on busy DeKalb County road

Three children were hit by a car in DeKalb County on Friday.

DeKalb County Police said a mother and her three children were crossing the road near Covington Highway at Wesley Chapel Road Friday morning when a driver hit the children.

One child was seriously hurt and the other two had minor injuries.

They were all taken to an area hospital and were reportedly recovering there Friday evening.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators and it's unclear if any charges will be filed.