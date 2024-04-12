3 arrested for breaking into 48 vehicles in Peachtree City, Morrow

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Three young men were recently arrested in Peachtree City for allegedly breaking into 48 vehicles in Peachtree City and Morrow, according to Peachtree City police.

The "rambling rapscallions," as they were described in a social media post, were taken into custody on April 9.

They have been identified as 20-year-old Devin Omar Jackson of Douglas; 19-year-old Kyren Cantrell Antonio Dorsey of Douglas; and 20-year-old Daquan Hardaman of Douglas.

The "tricky trio" was arrested by the Morrow Police Department.

Items stolen included several firearms that were left unsecured in vehicles, police say.