3 arrested after woman's body found in Tenn. months after disappearance

Three people have reportedly been charged in connection with the death of Maury-Ange Martinez, according to Cobb County Police Department.

The 20-year-old Martinez was reported missing from Gwinnett County in late August 2023.

During the investigation, it was discovered that she was last seen in the area of Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County, according to CCPD.

But then the trail ran cold.

Her body was found in January in a wooded area outside Chattanooga, Tennessee. Her mother, Anita Darling, learned of her death on Mother's Day.

"I want to know what happened to my daughter. It doesn't cure the loss by any means, but it fills a hole that my brain doesn't haven't to make up what happened for the rest of our lives," said Darling.

The months of not knowing where Maury were hard on her mom and two sisters.

"Someone has to know something. She was a noticeable girl. She was a gorgeous girl with an energetic, magnetic personality. If anybody has information, step up and say something," Darling told FOX 5 at the time.

Cobb County PD Sgt. Eric Smith told FOX 5 they were working with Gwinnett County police and police in Hamilton County, Tennessee, to find out what happened to Martinez.

Allen Kerr, Sean Deshazer and Jasmine Craig have been identified as the three people who have been charged. They have been charged with concealing a death, which is a felony charge in Georgia.

Kerr, 32, and Deshazer, 27, were already in custody on unrelated charges and Craig was arrested in another jurisdiction, according to Cobb PD.

Deshazer was being held on several drug charges, including possession of cocaine and marijuana, trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Kerr was being held on possession of marijuana, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, obscuring of a license plate, and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Cobb PD said on Friday that they will release more information next week.

A cause of death has not been released for Martinez.