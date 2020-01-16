2nd teen arrested in connection to armed robbery at Spalding County store

A second teen has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery caught on camera back in November.

Eligah Jeremiah Williams (Spalding County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Eligah Jeremiah Williams, 19, was arrest Tuesday. He was booked into the Spalding County jail on two counts of armed robbery. Williams joins 17-year-old Caleb Maines, who was arrested last month in connection to the same armed robbery which happened at Ringgold’s Grocery located along Jackson Road on the evening of Nov. 18, deputies said.

“We knew that at least one other person as involved in the robbery and our investigators continue to follow leads and gather information. As a result of their teamwork, we were able to identify Williams as a suspect. He was interviewed on January 14th, and during the interview, he was presented with facts regarding the case. After hearing those facts, he admitted his role in the robbery and gave further details about its occurrence," Sheriff Darrell Dix was quoted as saying in a release issued Thursday.

The sheriff did not go into detail about Williams and Maines roles in the armed robbery.

Caleb Elijah Maines (Spalding County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Maines was charged on Dec. 12 with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Williams remained in jail without bond as of Thursday.