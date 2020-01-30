2nd suspect arrested in connection to robbery, shooting of Macy's employee

The second suspect in the robbery and shooting of a Macy's employee at Lenox Square was arrested.

Officers have arrested 17-year-old Antonio Brown on charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

D'Vonte Dean, 24, was previously arrested in connection to the case on Dec. 31.

Police charged D'vonte Dean with the shooting and robbery of a Macy's employee during the holiday shopping season. (Atlanta Police Department)

According to investigators, the shooting happened around noon on December 21 in the level one area of the department store's parking garage. The employee had just arrived at work when she realized she forgot something in her car and turned back, police said.

When the woman got back to her vehicle, she was approached by two males who produced a firearm and demanded her belongings. The woman initially resisted and that was when one of the two men open fire, shooting her in the abdomen.

The two suspects ran from the scene and into a nearby MARTA train station. On December 27, investigators released the MARTA surveillance video of the two men. Police quickly identified Dean and secured warrants for his arrest.

Both suspects remain the Fulton County jail without bond as of Thursday afternoon.

