2nd private school in Cherokee County temporarily closes over coronavirus concerns

A second metro Atlanta school has temporarily shut down amid concerns of the coronavirus.

Compass Prep Academy posted the news to their Facebook page and sent a note home to parents stating they will be closing their doors until March 17.

“A homeschool student in the area has been diagnosed with COVID-19, however this student DOES NOT attend Compass Prep Academy,” the post read. “Our belief is that all contact with the infected student and our community is secondary, through mutual students and staff. While GDPH did not require our facility to close, we opted to close out of an abundance of caution.”

There are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia. A 56-year-old man who recently traveled to Milan, and his 15-year-old son. The teen is homeschooled, but also attends classes at Living Science Home Studies, a co-op for homeschool students. That school announced Wednesday it would shut its doors temporarily.

The school is asking teachers to utilize online and virtual resources to assist in their student’s continued education.

In a statement Wednesday, the Cherokee County School System said they were not impacted directly by the virus and plan to remain open unless circumstances change.

