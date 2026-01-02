Tuskegee University police chief arrested for DUI in Sandy Springs

article

The Brief Tuskegee police chief arrested on DUI charge in Georgia. University places chief on administrative leave during investigation. Assistant chief appointed acting police chief.



Tuskegee University officials in Alabama say the school’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave following a DUI arrest in Georgia.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Sunday, Tuskegee University confirmed that University Police Chief Kareem Easley was arrested early Sunday morning by the Sandy Springs Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.

University officials said they are conducting an internal investigation and emphasized a commitment to due process. Pending the outcome of that investigation, Easley has been placed on administrative leave. Darrius Jones, the assistant chief of police, will serve as acting police chief during the review.

"Tuskegee University is committed to the rule of law and will not rush to judgement pending a full internal investigation. In an abundance of caution, Chief Easley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Assistant Chief Darrius Jones will serve as Acting Chief of Police during this period."

The university said it will not rush to judgment as the investigation continues.

Easley was named police chief at Tuskegee in October. Easley has more than 20 years in law enforcement. He graduated from the University of Alabama and began his career with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and worked for the Birmingham Police Department.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Sandy Springs Police but have not heard back as of 8:45 a.m. Friday. At this time, it is unknown where the police chief was arrested and if he is currently in jail. Check back for an update.