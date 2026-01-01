Teen arrested after Uber driver found shot to death in Lawrenceville

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is charged as an adult for the fatal carjacking of an Uber driver. Police used doorbell video to track the victim’s stolen SUV and locate the suspect in Lilburn. Uber banned the associated rider account and is assisting Lawrenceville investigators with the ongoing homicide case.



A 15-year-old boy faces murder charges as an adult after a carjacking early Thursday morning left an Uber driver dead in Lawrenceville.

What we know:

Lawrenceville police arrested the teenager around 1 p.m. at a residence on Hardwood Circle in Lilburn. Authorities are withholding the suspect’s identity because of his age, but confirmed he is being charged as an adult.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Groveland Parkway at approximately 5:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a person down in the roadway. Officers found a 58-year-old male deceased from at least one gunshot wound.

Lawrenceville police discovered a deceased Uber driver in the roadway of the nearby 600 block of Groveland Parkway in the Meadow Grove subdivision Jan. 1, 2026. (FOX 5)

Investigators used Ring doorbell footage to identify a black SUV dropping the victim in the street before fleeing. Using investigative technology, detectives determined the vehicle belonged to the victim, who was working as an Uber driver at the time of the carjacking.

What they're saying:

An Uber spokesperson said the company is saddened by the driver’s death. "We're saddened by this devastating loss, and our condolences go out to the driver’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We’ve been in contact with the Lawrence Police Department to help support their investigation," the spokesperson said.

Uber confirmed it has banned the rider account associated with the incident. The company noted it employs former law enforcement professionals to assist police with investigations and offers several in-app safety features, including an emergency button, GPS tracking and rider verification.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether a weapon was recovered at the residence in Lilburn or if the suspect acted alone.

The identity of the 58-year-old driver has not been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Lawrenceville police encourage anyone with information to contact the department.