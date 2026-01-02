Rideshare driver injured during Friday morning shooting in Atlanta

The Brief Rideshare driver injured in early-morning shooting. Victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot. Police say the investigation is ongoing.



Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a rideshare driver injured early Friday morning in northeast Atlanta.

What we know:

According to preliminary information, officers responded around 1 a.m. Jan. 2 to reports of a person shot near 562 Boulevard NE. Investigators learned the male victim had already driven himself to Grady Memorial Hospital before officers arrived at the scene.

Police said the victim told officers he was working for a rideshare service when he heard gunshots and his rear windshield shattered. He later realized he had been shot in the back and transported himself to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What's next:

Officials cautioned that details remain preliminary and may change as the investigation develops.