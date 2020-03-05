Gov. Kemp: 'No additional cases' of coronavirus in Georgia at this time

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia has not increased, Gov. Brian Kemp stated during a press conference Thursday afternoon from the state capital along with health officials.

“We have no additional cases at this time,” Gov. Kemp said. He also stressed the risk level remains low for contracting COVID-19 and continued to urge calm.

"As you know, I have spoken to the Vice President multiple times as he continues to roll out information," the governor said. "There are more than a hundred confirmed cases in the United States, there are a mix of those who were repatriated into the country and then those who have contracted it in the country."

The governor said the best defenses against the virus are similar to those when fighting the flu: using common sense, washing hands, staying home when sick and seeking medical attention when necessary.

"You know, don't go out and buy masks or things that would not help you," he said.

Georgia currently has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, both in Fulton County. The patients involved in the case are a 56-year-old man and his 15-year-old son. Both father and son have remained isolated in their home. The man's wife and other son have undergone testing.

The governor's announcement comes a day ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Earlier this week, the CDC announced it had been working to supply state health labs with the necessary kits to test for the coronavirus. Gov. Kemp said Georgia now has the ability to confirm COVID-19 at the state level and testing started Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

"More than 2,500 kits have been distributed to the states. That accounts for more than 1.5 million tests being available and commercial labs will begin ramping up testing next week," the governor said.

Testing for the virus is similar to the process of testing for the flu by swabbing your nose and throat. The difference is your doctor or health care provider will have to ship the sample to the state health lab.

Gov. Kemp said the federal government has released $8.3 million to help fight the virus and has made it easier for those on Medicare and Medicaid to get testing if necessary.

"If you are uninsured, we will provide the test for free. So, for no charge. And I wanted to make sure that message got out that although it is covered by insurance, you will not be charged for that," said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The federal government has suspended all travel to China and Iran, and implemented the highest level of travel advisories for northern Italy and South Korea.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager John Selden also spoke about the procedures the airport is using for those who enter into the country. He said there are several layers of screening and as of Thursday only one person has been sent to Emory Hospital because of the screening procedures. That man was released after 72 hours, having been cleared of the virus. He also said cleaning at the airport has increased significantly.

"We have to be vigilant for vulnerable populations and for coronavirus. we know the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are the ones that are most at risk. in addition, when you look at the data from South Korea, we know there have been no deaths with patients under 30. In Italy, the average for those who have become sick with COVID-19 is 60. And the average age for any deaths is 81," the governor said.

Gov. Kemp also continued to warn people about scams which are using the coronavirus. He said he has directed Attorney General Chris Carr to be aggressive with seeking out scammers.