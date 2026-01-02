Coca-Cola planning layoff at its Atlanta headquarters

article

The Coca-Cola Co. is planning layoffs at its Atlanta corporate headquarters as part of an ongoing companywide restructuring effort, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What we know:

In a notice sent to the Georgia Office of Workforce Development, the company said approximately 2.5% of its Atlanta-based workforce will be affected. About 75 employees are expected to lose their jobs out of the roughly 3,100 people employed at the headquarters. The reductions are tied to a broader corporate reorganization that was first announced in October.

According to the filing, the layoffs will roll out in phases during the first two months of 2026 and are expected to take effect around Feb. 28. The company said the job cuts will be permanent and will not impact union workers.

In a statement, Coca-Cola said it is continuing to reshape its organization to support future growth, noting that while some positions are being eliminated, others are being created as the company adapts to changes in consumer demand, technology and innovation.