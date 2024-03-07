2nd arrest made in death of man who refused to turn over car keys in Bibb County

article

A second person has been arrested for the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Ronnie Albea in the parking lot of a Walmart store on Harrison Road in Bibb County, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO says the shooting happened Aug. 5, 2022. On April 25, 2023, 18-year-old Elijah Dewayne Gray was arrested at his home.

On March 5, 20-year-old Mycco Vachion Gray was arrested after a brief chase near a home on Short Street. He was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. He was charged with murder and hijacking of a motor vehicle. He is currently being held without bond.

Witnesses say that the victim's fiancé was approached by two men who demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victim, later identified as Albea, refused to give them his keys and began fighting with the men. He was shot during the altercation and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Anyone with information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.