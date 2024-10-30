2nd arrest in 2023 death of Midtown Atlanta security guard

article

Police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday in the 2023 shooting death of a 33-year-old security guard at a Midtown Atlanta parking garage.

The teen, whose name is being withheld due to his age at the time of the crime, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age.

Officers were called around 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2023, to 725 Spring Street NW, a parking garage near 3rd Street, where they say 33-year-old Sha'Darrian Jacobs had been shot in the neck. He died at the scene.

Police say someone was trying to stop two people who were attempting to break into vehicles. The suspects then took off in a car and began firing. Jacobs, who worked as a security guard at a Midtown parking garage was reportedly not involved, but a stray bullet fired by one of the suspects hit him in the neck while he was eating.

Marion'Taye Holloman was arrested in July and faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police are reportedly searching for two more people in the case.