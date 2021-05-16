Four hospitalized after chain reaction crash, police say
article
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 Atlanta confirmed four people were transported to the hospital after an overnight wreck on Interstate 285 westbound.
Police believe the wreck started with one car hitting a wall and starting a chain reaction of collisions.
The wreck occurred between Langford Parkway and Camp Creek Parkway.
A total of six vehicles were involved in the wreck.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the drivers' conditions.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.