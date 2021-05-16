Four hospitalized after chain reaction crash, police say

article

FOX 5 Atlanta confirmed four people were transported to the hospital after an overnight wreck on Interstate 285 westbound.

Police believe the wreck started with one car hitting a wall and starting a chain reaction of collisions.

The wreck occurred between Langford Parkway and Camp Creek Parkway.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the wreck.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the drivers' conditions.

