28-year-old Traco Mackey missing in west Atlanta, police ask for help

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating 28-year old Traco Albert Gene Mackey.

Mackey was last seen by his mother at approximately 8:30 p.m. May 1 in the 2600 block of Burton Road NW in west Atlanta, according to his mother. Mackey suffers from mental health issues.

Mackey is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and blue jean jacket and blue jeans.

If anyone has information about Mackey, please call 911 or contact Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

