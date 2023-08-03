27-year-old man's body recovered from Lake Lanier days after disappearance

The body of a 27-year-old man has been recovered at Lake Lanier.

Game wardens located and recovered the body of Leonardo Martinez of Buford at approximately 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The body was located approximately 30 yards from shore. Hall County Fire Services helped with the recovery.

Martinez disappeared while swimming July 31 near Van Pugh Park in Hall County.

61-year-old Tracey Stewart of Stone Mountain also disappeared July 31 when he dove off the side of a boat near East Bank Lank and never resurfaced. His body has been recovered. Another man was electrocuted after jumping off a dock into Lake Lanier on July 27.

