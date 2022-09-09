27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro.
Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard.
Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police sails she's diagnosed with Schizophrenia.
Police said she was last seen wearing a "blue and red outfit."
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.