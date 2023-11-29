26-year-old killed at Cobb County hotel, police still looking for shooter

article

A 26-year-old was killed Tuesday morning at Budgetel Inn & Suites in the 4900 block of Circle 75 Parkway, according to Cobb County police.

The Cobb County Police Department says officers were dispatched to the hotel at approximately 11:43 a.m. in response to a person shot call. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim, Demarcus Watson. The officers reportedly attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful.

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the Budgetel Inn & Suites located on 4900 Circle 75 Parkway in Atlanta on Nov. 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

The department's Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. A suspect has not been identified at this time.