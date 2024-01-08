Expand / Collapse search
25 Clayton County dogs facing death sentence if not adopted

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Approximately 25 dogs are in desperate need of new homes in Clayton County.

According to Clayton County Animal Control, the dogs must be adopted or rescued by 3 p.m. Jan. 11.

The dogs are at risk of being euthanized if they are not adopted because of overcrowding at the shelter.

If you can help a dog, please contact them immediately. They are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 770-477-3509. The physical address is 3199 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, Georgia, 30294.