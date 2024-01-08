25 Clayton County dogs facing death sentence if not adopted

article

Approximately 25 dogs are in desperate need of new homes in Clayton County.

According to Clayton County Animal Control, the dogs must be adopted or rescued by 3 p.m. Jan. 11.

The dogs are at risk of being euthanized if they are not adopted because of overcrowding at the shelter.

If you can help a dog, please contact them immediately. They are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 770-477-3509. The physical address is 3199 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, Georgia, 30294.