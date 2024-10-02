24-year-old Sandy Springs woman killed by hit-and-run driver

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

The incident occurred on Sept. 27 at approximately 4 a.m., police say.

Mecha Woodard, 24, from Sandy Springs, reportedly pulled over her vehicle and began walking in the gore zone between State Route 316 and the entrance ramp from Boggs Road. She was struck by an unknown vehicle and later died from her injuries.

Mecha Woodard

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle, which suffered damage to the front passenger-side bumper and headlight, is a 2019-2022 Lexus RX350 or Lexus RX450. Parts from the vehicle were found at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 678-442-5653. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or through www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters could receive a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.