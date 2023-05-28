23-year-old man in parked car shot by stranger Sunday morning

A 23-year-old man was shot inside his parked car in the 400 block of Amal Drive SW in south Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Atlanta police say that officers in Zone 3 were flagged down by a group of people who said someone had been shot.

The officers then found the victim, who was conscious and breathing.

It appears that the man was shot by a stranger.

The motivation is unknown at this time and the shooting is still under investigation.

