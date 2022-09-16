Board of Regents terminates 215 degrees at Georgia colleges, universities

article

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the termination of 215 degree programs and certifications at its Sept. 8 meeting.

Institutions can no longer grant degrees for the programs identified by the Committee on Academic Affairs. The programs were deactivated for longer than 2 years.

"Each institution has reviewed the deactivated programs to confirm that no students are currently in the program or that any remaining students in the program have been appropriately advised and counseled concerning degree program options," the Board of Regents agenda stated.

Commonly terminated majors at several institutions were foreign language and education programs as well as graduate school programs.

The board approved the termination of some 43 University of Georgia degrees, most of all USG institutions. The BOR terminated 28 Georgia State University degrees, 14 Kennesaw State University degrees and 3 Georgia Tech degrees.

All three of the terminated Georgia Tech degree were master's programs. Kennesaw State canceled two specialist programs in education: teacher leadership and middle grades education. Georgia State will no longer offer bachelor's programs in geography, geology or special education: deaf education. The board approved the termination of degree programs in classical culture and languages, psychology, magazine and newspaper journalism, landscape and grounds management, crop science and foreign language education.