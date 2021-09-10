21-year-old dies from injuries in Lawrenceville hit-and-run, police say

The Lawrenceville Police Department said a 21-year-old died Thursday from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers found 21-year-old Lawrenceville resident Frances Megland with critical injuries at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Georgia Highway 316 exit ramp to Collins Hill Road.

Paramedics rushed Megland to Northside Gwinnett Hospital. Megland died the following day, police said.

Police said investigators are seeking help in the case. Police did not identify a potential suspect.

Police ask anyone to report relevant information to an investigator by calling 770-670-5061 or emailing dhaney@lawrencevillepd.com

