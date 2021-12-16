2021: Year of the Great Resignation

An unexpected symptom of the pandemic shutdown has been something called The Great Resignation. For months a record number of workers quit their jobs.

It started in April of this year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that more Americans quit their jobs that month than any other time in history. Then it happened again. And again. And again. Workers were quitting their jobs in droves. It’s tapered off, but Americans continue to clock out.

An industry growth and education tech expert sat down with me to help us to understand why workers are walking. In fact, he did too. Kapeesh Sarif says with the government financial subsidies that came when their jobs shut down, many used that money look for better work.

"For a lot of those people who may have been working in a restaurant and front line jobs, the money helped them. But then they saw people they knew in technology working from home, having the flexibility, and they made a lot more money. And they said, no, I want that."

Now, a lot of workers who quit were seniors, employees at the end of their careers who decided not to rejoin the work force. Also, a large number come from the hospitality and food industries where employees worked long, and often unforgiving hours, for low wages. And more than anybody they’ve said, they're done. If you’re an employer today, you have to give workers what they want.

"Which is more flexibility. As an employer you can give them that. As an employer that will help you retain people. And an opportunity for professional growth," Mr. Sarif told the Fox 5 I-Team.

You see this with larger retailers like Target and Walmart. They are offering entry-level employees money for college. If you are a small company, try doing what you can to keep a single, great employee on board.

If you can't afford yet to switch jobs or careers, it's time to ask for a raise or a supervisory position.

