2,000 grams of meth, 1,800 pills confiscated in Lumpkin County drug bust

Investigators in Lumpkin County said they linked six people to drug trafficking in a recent search warrant.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Feb. 23 off Dublin Court.

Law enforcement obtained about 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, 347 grams of marijuana, about 1,800 oxycodone pills. Investigators also confiscated some guns during the search.

Law enforcement made six arrests in a Lumpkin County drug bust. From top, left to right: 49-year-old Angela Samantha Jett, 29-year-old Christopher Gage Lee, 35-year-old Michael Carlton Rider, 34-year-old Anthony Dustin Wehunt, 24-year-old Amanda Vict

Law enforcement took four Lumpkin County residents into custody — 31-year-old Brandon Joshua Roberts, 24-year-old Amanda Victoria Brannon, 34-year-old Anthony Dustin Wehunt and 49-year-old Angela Samantha Jett — in addition to 29-year-old Dawson County resident Christopher Gage Lee and 35-year-old Hall County resident Michael Carlton Rider.

"I would like to thank all the employee's that were involved in this investigation for the great work they do to keep our community safe," Sheriff Stacey M. Jarrard said in a statement.

