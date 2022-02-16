$10,000 reward offered in Georgia gold mine robbery

A masked man with a gun struck gold but not in the legal way. He robbed a gold mine in Dahlonega. Now there's a $10,000 reward out for his arrest and conviction.

Brianna Ray Weaver was working in her parents store, the Crisson Gold Mine in Dahlonega, when a man walked in with a gun.

"He locked the door behind him, and he had a bag and a gun, and he was yelling this is a robbery!" said Brianna.

Brianna says he forced her at gunpoint to fill up the bag with one of a kind pieces of jewelry and trays of gold nuggets. The nuggets ranged in price from $100 to thousands of dollars each.

"He did get this 2 ounce nugget. Natural nuggets are worth more than melted gold, the rarity of it, that was a $7000 piece," said Brianna.

The man was wearing a hat, mask and black and orange Cincinnati Bengals jacket.

Once his bag was full of gold and jewels, he slipped out the back door, but not before he stole the employee's phones and gave them a warning.

"He threatened us that if we were to look where he was going supposedly he had a buddy that would kill us," said Brianna.

"I strongly believe he's a very dangerous individual. Hopefully, we can get him off the streets before someone gets hurt," said Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard.

The robbery happened February 3, just before 4:30 in the afternoon. Brianna is hoping someone knows something about the thief that will help law enforcement find him.

"Something you never think is going to happen, this is my parents business I've been here every day of my life. I didn't know if I was going to live," said Brianna.

The $10,000 reward was donated by people in the community. Anyone with information, call Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard at 706-300-6648.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____