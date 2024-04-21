20-year-old woman shot Saturday night, Atlanta police say

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the 900 block of Sims Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood on Saturday night, Atlanta police say.

Zone 3 officers responded to a person shot call at around 11:45 p.m. The young woman was transported to an area hospital by EMS and was stable at the time.

At this time, the reason for the shooting is not known and police have not said if they have identified any suspects.

