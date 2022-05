A 20-year-old man drowned on Sunday afternoon at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed the drowning.

The man has not been identified by officials.

Game wardens used sonar to find the man's body, which was recovered by the Hall County Fire Department.

On Saturday, a 5-year-old drowned in Allatoona Lake after witnesses said they were playing on a float.