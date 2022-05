A 5-year-old drowned on Saturday afternoon on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County.

Witnesses say the boy was playing on a float when he went under at around 2:40 p.m.

Department of Natural Resources game wardens found the boy using sonar. he was in approximately six feet of water and a dive team recovered the body at 4:35 p.m.

The boy is identified as Kaiden Franklin of Calhoun.