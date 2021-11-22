Expand / Collapse search
20-year-old man charged with DUI in Marietta wreck that left man with serious injuries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said a 20-year-old man is accused of DUI in a wreck that caused serious injuries to at least one driver. 

Police said Ivan Gonzalez is in Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, serious injury by vehicle and other traffic violations. 

Police said Gonzalez was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 53-year-old Jose Galvan-Trejo. Police said Galvan-Trejo was treated for serious injuries at WellStar Kennestone Hospital. 

Police said Gonzalez was attempting to turn left into a parking lot at 728 Sandtown Road and did not yield to oncoming traffic.

After the collision, Gonzalez in his 2016 Silverado his a 2007 Chrysler Sebring, driven by 55-year-old Smyrna resident Ray Terranova. Police did not provide specifics about Terranova's medical condition. 

Police said additional charges are pending the accident investigation. Police ask anyone with information related to this crash to call investigators at 770-794-5352.

