2 women shot overnight in parking lot on Northside Drive in downtown Atlanta

Two women were reportedly shot overnight on Northside Drive in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police say they were inside a vehicle at a parking lot in the 500 block of Northside near Meldrum Street NW when one woman was shot in the face and another was grazed by a bullet.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. The 22-year-old and 21-year-old women were able to take themselves to a nearby hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or provide any information about a possible suspect.

