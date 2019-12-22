2 teens killed in Jackson County car crash
JEFFERSON, Ga. - Two teenagers are dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened on U.S. High 129 in the City of Jefferson, right near the Pendergrass Flea Market.
Police say the 17-year-old driver of a White Honda Accord failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign when turning out of the flea market.
A Ford F350 traveling eastbound then struck the Honda on its driver side.
The two teens in the Honda, 17-year-old Najely Bonilla of Gainesville and 16-year-old Elena Regalado of Pendergrass, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the pickup truck, 18-year-old Alexander Bruce and 44-year-old Sammy Lee Bruce, both suffered minor injuries.