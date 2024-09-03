2 teen boys shot at NW Atlanta apartment complex

article

Two teenage boys were shot at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 4:39 p.m. along Hollywood Road NW.

According to Atlanta police, a 17-year-old male suffered a graze to his hand and a 15-year-old male was shot in the chest. The older teen was alert, conscious, and breathing, and was attended to by medical personnel at the scene. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have shared few details on the shooting. Numerous police vehicles were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.