2 shot during fight at Cobb County shopping center, police say

Police in Cobb County are investigating a double shooting in the parking lot of a busy shopping center on Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened at the Akers Mill Square shopping mall on the corner of Akers Mill Road SW and U.S. 41. Cobb County police officers could be seen blocking the entrances to the shopping center just after 10 p.m.

Police said there was a fight that escalated into a shooting that injured two people. Both are reportedly in stable conditions.

Details surrounding the incident were still under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

